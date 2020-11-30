9th Circ. Won't Rehear Axis' Insurance Spat With Northrop

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit won't reconsider its decision to hand Northrop Grumman Corp. a win in a dispute with Axis Reinsurance Co. over who should pay $9.7 million toward a settlement in an ERISA class action against the aerospace and defense technology company. U.S. Circuit Judges Richard A. Paez, Consuelo M. Callahan and Patrick J. Bumatay denied Axis' petition for a rehearing on Friday, shutting down the reinsurer's hopes of reconsideration by either the three-judge panel or the full Ninth Circuit. Axis asked for reconsideration of its Sept. 14 loss on Oct. 28, arguing that the panel's decision misinterpreted the language of...

