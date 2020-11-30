US Citizenship Isn't Basis For Bias Claims, NY Judge Rules

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday partially dismissed a proposed class action by two former employees of an information technology services firm who allege the company favored South Asian workers over U.S. citizens in staffing decisions, saying U.S. citizenship isn't protected by federal civil rights laws. U.S. Judge Alison J. Nathan dismissed Markus Meyenhofer and Andrew Ragland's claims that Mumbai-based Larsen & Toubro violated federal civil rights laws in hiring and promoting workers from South Asia over U.S. citizens for its United States workforce. While Judge Nathan said there were potential claims of racial bias in staffing decisions, she ruled that in...

