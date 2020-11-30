Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Vaccines, Arms, Cloud Awards

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- November saw the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services unveil pharmacy partnerships as part of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the CIA award a cloud-computing contract to tech giants, and the U.S. Department of Defense seal contracts worth more than $9 billion with General Dynamics and Boeing. Here are Law360's top picks for government contracting in November. HHS Looks to Pharmacy Chains for COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery On Nov. 12, HHS announced that approximately 60% of pharmacies across all 50 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, had joined it to deliver COVID-19 vaccines at no...

