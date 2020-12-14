The Biggest Energy Rulings Of 2020: Part 1

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 12:08 PM EST) -- The past year has produced a deluge of major rulings affecting the energy industry, with circuit courts allowing climate change lawsuits to proceed against fossil fuel companies in state courts — but not allowing such suits against the federal government at all — and further defining the boundaries of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's authority. The U.S. Supreme Court also clarified that Clean Water Act liability could extend to pipelines and other pieces of energy infrastructure if they contaminate groundwater. In the first of a two-part series, Law360 breaks down the biggest energy-related court decisions of 2020. Circuit Courts Place Climate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS