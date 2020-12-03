Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blackbaud Ransomware MDL Appears Set For South Carolina

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- More than 15 lawsuits accusing cloud computing provider Blackbaud Inc. of negligently allowing a May ransomware attack that might have exposed health and education clients' unencrypted data appear headed for consolidation in South Carolina federal court.

At a Thursday hearing before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, an attorney for Blackbaud said that the multinational company, which is based in Charleston, has agreed to plaintiffs' request to combine the cases in the state.

"There's really no dispute in terms of South Carolina being an adequate forum for this matter," Blackbaud's counsel, Ronald I. Raether of Troutman Pepper, said during the...

