Female Judge Should Hear IUD Cases, JPML Told

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- An attorney representing a woman claiming that she was harmed by the ParaGard IUD made by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. on Thursday told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that cases over the birth control device should be sent to a federal judge in Atlanta in part because the judge is a woman and the litigation concerns women's products. Robert Hammers of Schneider Hammers, who represents Patricia Rodriguez and others, championed U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May during a Zoom hearing Thursday during which the panel considered whether to consolidate the cases and potential venues, should the cases be combined....

