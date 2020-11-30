Trial For Ex-Giuliani Associates Delayed Again

Law360, New York (November 30, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday signaled he would again delay the trial of former associates of Rudy Giuliani accused of campaign finance charges and bilking investors, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing trial backlog. During a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said he was inclined to delay the trial of Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin, former associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer, Giuliani, in light of the sizable backlog of cases awaiting trial in the Southern District of New York. Parnas, Fruman and Kukushkin are accused of conspiring to skirt the ban...

