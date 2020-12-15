Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple, Intel Face Uphill Fight In Antitrust Suit Against Fortress

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appeared open Tuesday to tossing Apple and Intel's fresh complaint alleging that Fortress Investment Group is orchestrating an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme, saying evidence of above-market pricing is "key" to the complaint's survival, but the suit's pricing allegations are "like taking a stab in the dark."

During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen noted repeatedly that comparing the amount Fortress seeks in damages for patent infringement to the amount the investment management firm purchased a single patent for is like comparing "apples and oranges."

Judge Chen also pointed out that Apple and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!