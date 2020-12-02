Porsche Must Face Most Claims Over Alleged Cooling Defect

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 2:20 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has found that Porsche Cars North America Inc. must face the bulk of a proposed class action alleging certain vehicles have a dangerous defect in the engine's cooling system that causes them to suddenly overheat, rejecting arguments for now that several of the car buyers' claims are untimely. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg on Monday sided with plaintiffs Michael Xu and Daniel Vaz-Pocas on those timeliness questions based on their contention that Porsche allegedly kept them in the dark about the defect in their cars when they visited the dealership for repairs, leaving them unable to bring their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS