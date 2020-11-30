Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Embattled Copyright Lawyer Liebowitz Suspended From SDNY

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- The Southern District of New York on Monday suspended copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz from practicing law in the district, citing a "repeated disregard" for its orders and scores of other disciplinary actions in courts around the country.

The order, issued by the court's grievance committee, is the latest and harshest in a long string of penalties for Liebowitz, whose firm has filed thousands of copyright infringement lawsuits over photographs over the past few years.

Along the way, judges have frequently criticized Liebowitz for procedural missteps and aggressive tactics. On Monday, the Southern District said it had seen enough.

"The record in...

