Texas Appeals Court Affirms $16.5M Truck Crash Verdict

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- A divided Texas appeals court on Monday affirmed a $16.5 million trial award connected to a trucker's death in a highway crash, saying the award's components for mental anguish, though requiring less evidence than other types of damages, were justified. The Fifth Court of Appeals issued the en banc ruling in the case over the November 2013 death of Bhupinder Singh Deol. In the early-morning highway crash, a New Prime Inc. tractor-trailer driven by Sarah Gregory jackknifed. Gregory and a co-driver then abandoned the truck without turning on lights, flashers or flares, leading to a pileup of other tractor-trailers and a van....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS