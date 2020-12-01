FedEx Drivers Seek Class Cert. In OT And Break Dispute

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- Delivery drivers employed by a FedEx Ground Package System Inc. contractor have urged a California federal judge to certify their class in a suit alleging that the contractor and FedEx are joint employers and responsible for wage and hour violations. The drivers' class certification bid centers on the claim that FedEx should be held jointly liable with Bay Rim Services Inc. for alleged violations of California labor law. The joint employer inquiry ties the proposed class together and qualifies it for certification, the drivers said in a motion Monday. "Because a determination of whether FedEx Ground is an employer of the...

