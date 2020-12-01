NYC Restaurant Workers Reach $1.8M Wage Settlement

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- A now-shuttered Manhattan Indian restaurant and a group of its former employees have reached a $1.8 million settlement for the workers' minimum wage and overtime claims, telling a New York federal judge the deal was their only shot at rectifying the dispute. In a Monday motion for preliminary approval, the proposed class asked U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman to approve its settlement with Swagat Restaurant Inc., known as Sapphire Indian Cuisine, and grant conditional class certification. The agreement would resolve the workers' claims that the restaurant violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York state law when it didn't adjust...

