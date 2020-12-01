NJ Justices Doubt Medical Pot Reimbursement Is Illegal

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday pushed back on an employer's argument that reimbursing a worker for medical marijuana use would violate federal drug law, voicing doubt that the government would pursue a prosecution of the activity. During an oral argument held via Zoom, the justices mulled M&K Construction's contention that its court order to cover the cost of former worker Vincent Hager's legal medical cannabis exposes it to criminal charges under the Controlled Substances Act, which outlaws the possession and distribution of marijuana and other drugs. The justices seemed more swayed by Hager and a marijuana reform group's arguments,...

