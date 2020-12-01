Allstate Insurance Sues Ga. Power, Belkin Over House Fire

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has sued Georgia Power Co. and Belkin International Inc. in a Georgia state court, seeking to recover the nearly $800,000 it paid to a policyholder after her house was damaged by fire. Allstate said on Monday that the fire damage to its policyholder's home was caused by Georgia Power's negligence of care and Belkin's manufacturing of a defective power surge protector. According to the complaint, Allstate's insured, Phyllis Hogan, owns a home in Atlanta that received electricity from Georgia Power. In December 2016, a tree fell on the cables that Georgia Power utilized to provide electricity to Hogan's...

