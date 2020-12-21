Top 5 Gov't Contracting Policies Of 2020: Year In Review

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- This year has seen several big and contentious policy changes affecting government contractors, including the rollout of the Pentagon's sweeping new cybersecurity rule and restrictions on anti-bias training affecting contractors' workforces. Here are five areas of policy change that have made an impact on government contracting in 2020. Contractor Call for Flexibility Under New Cybersecurity Program The U.S. Department of Defense's sweeping Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, or CMMC, will require all defense contractors and subcontractors to have their cybersecurity programs assessed and rated, with a minimum cybersecurity requirement to be attached to all DOD contracts by 2025. Developed iteratively over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS