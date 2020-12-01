Movers Filed Misclassification Suit Too Late, NY Judge Says

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- Workers who claimed a moving company misclassified them as independent contractors failed to persuade a New York federal judge to toll the statute of limitations on their suit, as the judge said there was no reason they could not have filed sooner. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Monday granted a motion for summary judgment by Flat Rate Movers Ltd. on the basis that the statute of limitations had passed on the workers' minimum wage and overtime claims, saying they had not shown they deserved equitable tolling to stop the clock. "Neither the facts in the record nor the case...

