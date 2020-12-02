Injured Man Rips Texas Tribe's Dismiss Bid For Fall Case

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Houston man who slipped and fell down the stairs of a tribal bingo hall has slammed the tribe's third bid to dismiss his case in Texas federal court, saying it isn't immune from suits for declaratory relief in the Fifth Circuit. Burrel Jones argued Monday that the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas can't "hide behind the shield of sovereign immunity" to escape his premises liability claim for damages, pointing to Fifth Circuit decisions in Comstock Oil & Gas Inc. v. Alabama & Coushatta Indian Tribes of Texas in 2001 and TTEA v. Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in 1999. While the tribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS