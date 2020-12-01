3rd Circ. Revives Ex-PSU Prez's Conviction In Sandusky Case

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday reinstated ex-Penn State University president Graham Spanier's child endangerment conviction for failing to report sex abuse allegations against Jerry Sandusky, upending a decision that Spanier had been found guilty through unconstitutional retroactive application of state criminal law. The three-judge appellate panel rejected arguments that Spanier's due process rights were violated when a state judge used language incorporated into Pennsylvania's child endangerment laws in 2007 to instruct a jury on whether to convict Spanier over his failure to report Sandusky to authorities on allegations of abuse he was presented with six years earlier. Instead, the panel concluded...

