FCC Nom Advances Despite Dems' Transparency Concerns

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 1:15 PM EST) -- The Senate Commerce Committee passed along a controversial Federal Communications Commission nomination to the full Senate on Wednesday, overriding Democrats' objections that the Trump nominee is inexperienced and has not been candid with lawmakers. The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday advanced the nomination of Nathan Simington, currently a Commerce Department official, for the Federal Communications Commission. The committee voted along party lines to approve Nathan Simington as an FCC commissioner, sending his nomination to the full chamber for final approval, despite ranking member Sen. Maria Cantwell and Sen. Richard Blumenthal's stated concerns that Simington will politicize the agency. "It would seem that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS