Union Funds Hit NY Flooring Co. With $1.7M ERISA Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- Trustees of the Northeast Carpenters Health, Pension, Annuity and Apprenticeship Funds sued a New York flooring company for nearly $1.7 million in federal court Tuesday, claiming it was on the hook for contributions owed under certain collective bargaining agreements. In their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, the trustees contended that Cavalier Flooring Inc. is the successor and alter ego of Knight Wood Flooring Inc. and Edward L. Knight Wood Flooring Contractor Inc. and liable for their delinquent contributions. The suit said the companies have "substantially identical management, business purpose, operation, equipment, customers, supervision and ownership," and Cavalier is "merely a...

