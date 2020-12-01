White House Says Enviro Review Rules Suit Brought Too Early

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday accused a California-led coalition of states of prematurely challenging an overhaul of environmental review regulations, arguing the lawsuit should fail as a result. The federal government said it was too early for California, Washington, New York and others to challenge the revamp of National Environmental Policy Act regulations, which spell out how and when environmental reviews for certain federally permitted projects and actions are conducted. Instead, the states need to wait until the rule is applied to a specific action and sue then, according to the motion to dismiss. "In the absence of a site-specific application, the states'...

