Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

In Opioid MDL, Fears Of Allergan Dissolving To Avoid Payout

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:29 PM EST) -- A battle has erupted in a bellwether case in multidistrict opioid litigation over access to internal documents at Allergan parent company AbbVie, which is facing insinuations that it might shutter Allergan to avoid paying a future legal judgment over allegedly unlawful painkiller sales.

The suggestion arose Monday in an Illinois federal court filing from the city of Chicago, the plaintiff in one of several pending bellwethers in the sprawling MDL. At issue is Chicago's recent subpoena for internal records related to AbbVie's $63 billion acquisition of Allergan this year and the integration of the two companies.

Monday's filing was a response...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!