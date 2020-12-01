In Opioid MDL, Fears Of Allergan Dissolving To Avoid Payout

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:29 PM EST) -- A battle has erupted in a bellwether case in multidistrict opioid litigation over access to internal documents at Allergan parent company AbbVie, which is facing insinuations that it might shutter Allergan to avoid paying a future legal judgment over allegedly unlawful painkiller sales. The suggestion arose Monday in an Illinois federal court filing from the city of Chicago, the plaintiff in one of several pending bellwethers in the sprawling MDL. At issue is Chicago's recent subpoena for internal records related to AbbVie's $63 billion acquisition of Allergan this year and the integration of the two companies. Monday's filing was a response...

