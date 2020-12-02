And Now A Word From The Panel: MDL Nostalgia

By Alan Rothman

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

The use of videoconference technology for presentation of oral argument is not normal Panel practice. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Panel and Panel staff are making the time- and resource-intensive arrangements necessary to conduct a virtual hearing in an efficient and effective manner. The Panel plans to return to its practice of in-person hearings when it becomes practicable to do so.[2]

PANEL TRIVIA CORNER



September Trivia Question

When was the last time that the panel held two hearing sessions within the Eleventh Circuit during the same calendar year?





Answer to September Trivia Question

2018, when the panel held back-to-back hearing sessions in the circuit. The January session was held in Miami, and the March session was held in Atlanta.





December Trivia Question

When was the last time that the panel held a hearing session in November?

Like to venture a guess as to this month's trivia question? Have tidbits of panel trivia that you would like to be featured in an upcoming column? Please do not hesitate to drop me a note at arothman@sidley.com.