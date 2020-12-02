4th Circ. Says No To Dish's $11M TCPA Clawback Appeal

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit won't be wading into whether Dish Network should have been allowed to claw back roughly $11 million in undisbursed damages that it was forced to pay out for illegal telemarketing calls made on its behalf, at least not yet. The satellite giant doesn't have standing to bring its appeal yet because the matter of the undisbursed funds isn't done and dusted in district court, a three-judge panel said Tuesday in a roughly one-page order. In short, Dish can't challenge the errors it sees in the claims administration process because that process is still ongoing and so the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS