Neuberger Workers' Attys Get $4.8M In Fees In ERISA Deal

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a class of Neuberger Berman employees got the green light from a New York federal judge Tuesday to collect $4.76 million in attorney fees for their work securing a $17 million settlement resolving claims that the investment giant put workers' retirement money into an underperforming fund. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain approved the fee request from attorneys for Arthur Bekker, who sued Neuberger Berman for breach of fiduciary duty for offering him and others a laggard, in-house mutual fund in their 401(k) plans. Judge Swain said the fees, which were lower than those earlier requested, were merited in...

