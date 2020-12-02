Trump Says Immigrants Want Too Much After DACA Win

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has criticized a request for a permanent injunction requiring it to fully reinstate DACA and to update a New York federal judge on that process, saying such relief goes well beyond immigrants' "extraordinary" win restoring the program at the U.S. Supreme Court. More than a dozen states and a group of immigrants are seeking a court order to vacate a June memo restricting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis ruled in mid-November that acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf lacked the authority to restrict the program. The administration told Judge...

