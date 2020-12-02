Seinfeld Says Failed Copyright Suit Should Not 'Get A Pass'

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Jerry Seinfeld is urging a New York federal court to award him the nearly $1 million he spent defeating a lawsuit that accused him of stealing "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," saying the accuser shouldn't "get a pass" simply because the show makes plenty of money. Two weeks after a magistrate judge said that Seinfeld should not receive such an award, the comedian argued Tuesday that the plaintiff, former creative collaborator Christian Charles, must be punished to deter the filing of similar lawsuits in the future. "An award of attorneys' fees and costs will serve the purposes of the Copyright Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS