Senate Dem Predicts Reforms To Big Tech Under Biden

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- A senior Senate Democrat predicted Wednesday that the Biden administration will make strides to rein in Big Tech's liability shield, saying there's a bipartisan appetite on Capitol Hill for tackling online misinformation and hate speech in the next Congress. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said during a virtual book unveiling organized by Georgetown Law that there's growing pressure on both sides of the aisle to reform Section 230, the part of the Communications Decency Act that protects internet platforms from liability for users' speech. The legal shield, enacted in the late 1990s as a way...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS