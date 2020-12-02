Ex-KPMG Exec's No-Prison Sentence Caps Accounting Probe

Law360, New York (December 2, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- A federal judge credited the cooperation of ex-KPMG executive Thomas Whittle during sentencing Wednesday, allowing the former exec to avoid prison for poaching accounting oversight secrets at a hearing that capped the feds' probe into corruption at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. At a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken sentenced Whittle, 56, to two years probation. The Manhattan judge is also on track to order the former CPA from New Jersey to make restitution, along with his co-defendants, in the range of $900,000 — money spent by the PCAOB to safeguard its systems and participate in the...

