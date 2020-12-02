9th Circ. Affirms Qatar's Immunity From Hacking Claims

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that Qatar is immune to a top Republican fundraiser's lawsuit claiming it hacked his email and leaked documents in a smear campaign after he said the country supported terrorism, finding no sovereign immunity exception applied. Neither the tortious activity nor commercial activity exceptions to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act are applicable to Elliott Broidy's allegations that he was hacked by Qatari agents looking for dirt on him and his firm Broidy Capital Management LLC, as the hacking was neither for commercial gain nor illegal under Qatari or international law, a three-judge panel ruled in a published...

