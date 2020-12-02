Bernstein Litowitz Attys Fight Sanctions Bid In Stericycle Case

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Two Bernstein Litowitz attorneys told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday they can back up their characterization of opposing counsel as a notorious class action objector who profits from blowing up class settlements, and say they shouldn't be sanctioned for the description. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP attorneys John C. Browne and Adam H. Wierzbowksi said that opposing counsel Theodore H. Frank, of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute Center for Class Action Fairness, was blowing the alleged insults out of proportion. The dispute stems from a suit in which a shareholder of the hazardous waste disposal company Stericycle Inc. is appealing...

