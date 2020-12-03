Judge Frees 1 Of Several Defendants In $2.1B Danish Tax Row

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge dismissed one defendant in the $2.1 billion tax refund fraud suit brought by Denmark's tax authority against pension funds while declining to dismiss several other defendants. The court lacked jurisdiction over the dismissed defendant, Louise Kaminer, because she did not control a corporation that was accused in the scheme and could not be considered its alter ego, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled Wednesday. The court could exercise jurisdiction over the other defendants, Judge Kaplan said, because they controlled companies named in the dispute. The Danish tax authority, known as Skat, has filed 140 complaints against more than 100...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS