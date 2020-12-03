Fyre Festival Attendees, Ticket Holders Lose Cert. Bid

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:11 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has refused to certify a class of ticket holders and attendees of the ill-fated 2017 Fyre Festival, finding that the proposed class representative may not adequately represent a class asserting a variety of state law claims because he is a foreign national residing in the Netherlands. In a 16-page order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel ruled that proposed class representative Daniel Jung did not demonstrate that all potential class members relied on the same deceptive marketing statements when they purchased their tickets or airfare. "Jung has not demonstrated that it is likely that...

