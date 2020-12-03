Real Estate Rumors: NY Life, Kudman Trachten, Royal Palm

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- New York Life Real Estate Investors has purchased a West Palm Beach, Florida, apartment tower at 591 Evernia St. for $114.75 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 290 apartments as well as 14,000 square feet of retail space, and the seller is Florida East Coast Industries, according to the report. Kudman Trachten Aloe LLP has inked a deal to sublease 15,710 square feet of space on Third Avenue in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The firm is subleasing space on the 11th floor of real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp.'s 800 Third...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS