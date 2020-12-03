2nd Circ. Revives False Claims Suit Over Veteran Status

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday revived a government False Claims Act case accusing a construction company owner of using a front company to fraudulently win contracts set aside for veteran-owned businesses, saying that ownership misrepresentation was material to payment. A district court had taken too narrow a view of materiality when it found that the government failed to show Lee Strock's alleged misrepresentations allowing him to win service-disabled veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB, contracts that he wasn't legally eligible for were material to actual payments made under those contracts, a three-judge panel found. Under the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2016 Escobar...

