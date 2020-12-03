House Passes Bill Backing SBA Appeal Parity For HUBZones

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to allow disputes over HUBZone status to be heard by the Small Business Administration's appeals office, bringing that program in line with other SBA programs. The Parity for HUBZone Appeals Act, or H.R. 8229, passed by voice vote, sending it to the Senate for further consideration. The bill would require the SBA to give its Office of Hearings and Appeals, or OHA, sole authority to hear disputes over HUBZone status, a program open to small businesses in economically disadvantaged "historically underutilized" business zones. HUBZone final appeals are currently heard by the...

