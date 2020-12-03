AT&T Inks $173K OFCCP Deal Over Gender Pay Disparities

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced Thursday it reached a $173,000 settlement with AT&T Services Inc. over pay disparities between male and female employees in California and Nevada, along with "proactive steps" the company must take to ensure its compensation practices are not discriminatory. The deal requires AT&T to submit reports to the OFCCP over the next three years on actions it is taking, which should include better training of human resources professionals and other leaders responsible for compensation to be more aware of pay disparity issues — although the company did not admit any...

