9th Circ. Says Tribes Can't Make Calif. Curb Rival Card Games

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a suit by three Native American tribes seeking to compel California to protect what they claim is their exclusive right to offer card games like blackjack and baccarat, saying the court couldn't make the state enforce its laws against nontribal card rooms. The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation claimed their gambling compacts with California give them exclusivity to offer house-backed "banked" card games, and asked for an injunction requiring the state to take action against what they contended are illegal...

