NY Life Background Checks Box Out Black Workers, Suit Says

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- Insurance giant New York Life puts Black would-be workers at a disadvantage by unlawfully penalizing applicants whose background checks turn up arrests, a Black woman said Thursday in a proposed class action. Aliea Hughes-Phillips' complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court, said New York Life's policy of screening applicants for arrests that result in no criminal conviction unfairly blocked her and others from being hired and ran afoul of New York State and city laws. "New York Life's hiring practices flout New York law, treating individuals as guilty of crimes for which they were never convicted, and inverting the fundamental U.S. legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS