W.Va. Opioid Bellwether Delayed By Virus Concerns

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal court on Thursday delayed a planned January opioid trial after the three major U.S. drug distributors argued the worsening coronavirus pandemic made it too dangerous, but the judge hinted the rescheduled trial could be partially remote.
The case by West Virginia's Cabell County and its county seat, Huntington, is expected to be a dramatic test of allegations that some of the nation's largest corporations wantonly distributed prescription narcotics and unleashed a devastating plague of addiction.
The three distributors — AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. — argued for a delay recently given the pandemic's tightening grip. The governments responded Tuesday that some parts of the trial, like openings and even testimony, could happen remotely.
U.S. District Judge David Faber said Thursday pushing back the proceeding "until further order of the court" is the best course.
The judge suggested he's not inclined to go down the path of remote live testimony but is open to ideas about other remote segments. "Plaintiffs are hereby invited to submit a proposal regarding the extent to which their case-in-chief could be presented remotely without receiving live testimony by remote means," he said.
The governments had recently floated the idea of remote openings, followed by a period of asynchronously sending depositions and documents to the judge for review at his convenience.
Another opioid bellwether, set to take place in Ohio against major pharmacy chains, has been pushed back to May, according to the distributors. That one will be held before the Ohio federal judge overseeing the national opioid MDL.
Three lead lawyers for the plaintiffs said jointly in an emailed statement Thursday, "COVID-19 is ravaging our country, and so is the opioid crisis. Both require resources and dedication now to help those in need. While a traditional trial may not be possible, progress can still be made. … We will work with the court in every way possible to continue pushing the litigation ahead for the sake of suffering communities nationwide."
Representatives for the defendants were not immediately available for comment.
--Additional reporting by Rachel Scharf, Al Barbarino and Jeff Overley. Editing by Michael Watanabe.
