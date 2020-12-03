US Soccer Bias Case Headed To Extra Time Despite Deal

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- Despite a partial settlement this week, experts say the U.S. women's national soccer team's landmark bias case appears destined for further court battles as the players push to resuscitate the central claim that they are unfairly paid less than men. The settlement announced Tuesday addressed some long-standing complaints from the women's team, requiring U.S. Soccer to provide more charter flights, better hotels and additional team doctors and to hold U.S. Women's National Team games in better venues with natural grass surfaces. The deal comes after U.S. Soccer earlier this year made some controversial legal arguments that the men's team was treated...

