Venezuela To Pay $48M To ConocoPhillips After Award Fight

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- A federal court has approved Venezuela's pledge to pay $48 million to a Dutch ConocoPhillips unit to end litigation in New York federal court seeking to enforce a nearly $34 million arbitral award against the South American country's state-owned oil company for the confiscation of an offshore oil project. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield signed off on a consent judgment Thursday submitted by ConocoPhillips Gulf of Paria BV and Petróleos de Venezuela SA the day prior. The agreement stipulates PDVSA will pay ConocoPhillips the full $33.7 million award plus more than $14 million in interest — a calculation PDVSA argued...

