Trump Admin.'s H-1B Rule Hit With 2nd Injunction This Week

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge froze enforcement of the Trump administration's rule raising minimum salary requirements for foreign professionals on high-skilled work visas, or H-1B visas, finding Thursday that a legal challenge from a group of technology consulting firms is likely to succeed. U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler said the firms will likely be successful in their argument that the rule, which took effect in October, was procedurally deficient because the U.S. Department of Labor failed to comply with the Administrative Procedure Act's notice and comment requirements. A California federal judge shot down the rule earlier this week. "Here, defendants...

