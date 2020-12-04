Class Rips Real Estate Website's Attempt To Duck TCPA Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- A putative class of consumers argued that Homes.com should be forced to face claims of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act because a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the bulk of the law invalidates the website's claim that the TCPA was unenforceable between 2015 and 2020. In a response Thursday, the class told the Virginia federal court that Homes.com in its motion to escape the suit misconstrued the Supreme Court's July decision to strike down an exemption for calls to collect a government debt that Congress added to the TCPA's autodialing restrictions in 2015. While the portal, in its September motion to dismiss, claimed the court's decision...

