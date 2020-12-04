Feds Sue SoCal Edison Over $100M In Calif. Wildfire Costs

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- The federal government has filed suit blaming Southern California Edison Co. for a 2017 fire that burned through a large section of national forest and cost the U.S. Forest Service more than $100 million in suppression and other expenses. On Thursday, the federal government asked that Southern California Edison, or SCE, be required to pay costs and damages associated with the Thomas Fire that allegedly scorched more than 180,000 acres of the Los Padres National Forest in addition to large amounts of private property. "SCE breached its duty of care and was negligent in causing the Thomas Fire, including, but not limited...

