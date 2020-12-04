NY Appeals Court Makes 1st Post-Cyan Securities Act Ruling

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court issued a decision determining the outcome of Securities Act of 1933 claims on Thursday in an apparent first since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 ruling that federal securities claims could be litigated in state court. A five-judge panel unanimously reversed a lower court's holding and granted full dismissal of '33 Act claims against Ruhnn Holdings Ltd., a Chinese startup that facilitates social media influencers' marketing and promotional efforts within China's booming e-commerce industry. A proposed investor class alleged in state court last year that the offering documents for Ruhnn's April 2019 initial public offering failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS