FCC Urged To Approve Undersea Cable Ownership Transfer

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has asked the Federal Communications Commission to approve a post-bankruptcy ownership transfer of an undersea cable owned by Global Cloud Xchange as long as the company adheres to a set of required disclosures. In a petition to the FCC on Thursday, the NTIA, an agency under the U.S. Department of Commerce, said it had no objections to an application by GCX for a restructured ownership provided that certain agreed-to conditions are met. Changes in ownership of telecom carriers must receive approval under Section 214 of the Communications Act. In this process, the FCC examines the public interest...

