US Seeks To Sink Challenge To Clean Water Act Rule

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. government asked a Massachusetts federal judge to toss environmental groups' challenge to a new rule they claim illegally narrows the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday the green groups challenging their Navigable Waters Protection Rule haven't proved they've been injured in any way that would give them standing to sue the agencies. "Plaintiffs merely speculate that some waters they think will be no longer subject to regulation under the CWA as a result of the NWPR will potentially be subject to increased pollution," the agencies said in a motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS