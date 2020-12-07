Big Pharma Slams 'Most-Favored Nation' Rule On Drug Prices

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- Big Pharma groups are challenging a Trump administration rule that links Medicare reimbursement for dozens of drugs to lower prices paid in other countries, arguing in suits filed in California and Maryland federal courts that the rules were finalized without proper notice or a public comment period. Both suits, filed Friday, claim that the executive order adoption of the so-called most-favored-nation model for pricing Medicare Part B drugs violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires public notice and public comment unless the administration can show "good cause." The California federal court suit was filed by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, California Life...

